Mask Network Price Tops $8.59 (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00018925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $146.53 million and $59.76 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

