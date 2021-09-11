Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,333,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $86.64 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

