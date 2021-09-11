Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,921,000. Huazhu Group comprises about 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Huazhu Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

