Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,624,000. Futu makes up about 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,990,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,817,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Futu by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $33,103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $28,132,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.