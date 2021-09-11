Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for about 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Zai Lab worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 82.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.34. 335,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,224. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,125 shares of company stock valued at $49,441,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

