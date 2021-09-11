Matthews International Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NetEase worth $45,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $62,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 5,137,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,604. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.