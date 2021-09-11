Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,200 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech comprises 2.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Legend Biotech worth $55,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 1,594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.96. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

