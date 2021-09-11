Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $75.45. 721,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

