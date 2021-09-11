Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $22.34 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,380 shares during the quarter. KE comprises 0.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of KE worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in KE by 138.7% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

BEKE stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 7,746,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,833. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

