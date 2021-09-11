Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $58.95 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

BABA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,557,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

