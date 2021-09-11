Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $64.67 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,794 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for about 2.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $64,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

