Matthews International Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 5.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JD.com worth $135,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 22.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 114,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. 8,226,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,691,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

