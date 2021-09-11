Matthews International Capital Management LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YMM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,321. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

