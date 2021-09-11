Matthews International Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Niu Technologies worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $221,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 242,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,294. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.