Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

AVGO traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.15. 1,611,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

