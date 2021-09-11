Matthews International Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,600 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chindata Group worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CD traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,902. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

