MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $701,330.55

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $701,330.55 and approximately $28,387.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.36 or 1.00134841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00060789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.77 or 0.00878939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.00436107 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00318196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005981 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

