Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TOPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 802,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,561. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

