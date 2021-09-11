Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 364.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,442,000 after acquiring an additional 58,196 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

