Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,294. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

