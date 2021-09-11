Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000.

MGK stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.68. The stock had a trading volume of 156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,358. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.51 and a 1-year high of $251.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70.

