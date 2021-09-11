Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.59. 4,252,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

