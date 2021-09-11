Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day moving average of $234.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

