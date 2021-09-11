Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 40,329,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.