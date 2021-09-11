MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of MDWD opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

