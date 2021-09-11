Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.40 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

