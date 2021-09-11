Meme (MEME) Price Tops $559.17 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $559.17 or 0.01224840 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00439263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007336 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

