Merculet Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.78 million and $235,817.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00183525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,535.20 or 1.00051519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.94 or 0.07123306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.00874606 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,116,896 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

