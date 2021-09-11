Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Down 16% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $171,645.41 and approximately $147.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.11 or 0.00824357 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.27 or 0.01204712 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

