MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Reaches $27.42 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $27.42 million and $797,785.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,089.07 or 1.00298881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.56 or 0.07110624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.84 or 0.00938376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,951,440,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,148,198 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.