Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $182,463.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $182,463.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 163.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

