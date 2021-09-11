Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00007384 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $76,915.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004033 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

