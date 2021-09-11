Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a P/E ratio of 40.21.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.