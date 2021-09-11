Metronome (MET) Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $53.63 million and $5,634.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00009737 BTC on major exchanges.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,381,611 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,237 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

