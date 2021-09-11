Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,506.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,330.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

