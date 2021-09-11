MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.51 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0416 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

