MIB Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $389,369.54 and $29.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00133478 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,998,281 coins and its circulating supply is 149,696,353 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

