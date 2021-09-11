Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

MU stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. 18,228,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,941,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

