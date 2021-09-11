Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $315,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

