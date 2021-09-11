Mina (MINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226.23 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $226.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00011635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00182617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.91 or 0.99863943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.04 or 0.07134648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00869963 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 212,224,090 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

