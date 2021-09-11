Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Down 3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)’s stock price dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 4,186,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

