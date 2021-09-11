MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of MINISO Group worth $61,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

