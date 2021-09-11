Minter Network (BIP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,214.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and $7,214.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00086577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00122773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00127540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00180429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,720,654,107 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,444,540 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

