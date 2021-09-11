Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $12,532.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00086665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00107563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013923 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,717,415,907 coins and its circulating supply is 4,512,206,340 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.