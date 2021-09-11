MintMe.com Coin Price Down 21.8% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $507,175.00 and $1,704.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.01 or 0.07259949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00403513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $643.09 or 0.01412222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00126503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00561728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.74 or 0.00511101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00341394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006704 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

