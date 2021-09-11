Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $3.66 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $284.33 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00008099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

