Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.20 or 0.00341464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $26.46 million and approximately $92,831.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00128643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.07 or 1.00201894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.32 or 0.07084594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.70 or 0.00940456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 171,573 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

