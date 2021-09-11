Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,443.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $389.31 or 0.00861333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and $95,443.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00069848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00127300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00179839 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.68 or 0.99999440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.78 or 0.07123576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.00920096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,056 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

