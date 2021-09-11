Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $17.79 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $17.79 or 0.00038963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $10,204.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00183100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,672.37 or 1.00044124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.90 or 0.07125396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.00868010 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

