Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.67 or 0.00049742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $27.70 million and $109,799.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,221,881 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.